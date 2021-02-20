Tell us a story

Sydney-based director, Madeleine Mytkowski will be in the city next week and is looking for local stories. Sydney-based director, Madeleine Mytkowski will be in the city next week and is looking for local stories.

By Emily McInerney

A director and a cinematographer will be in the city next week and are looking for local stories to capture.

Sydney-based director, Madeleine Mytkowski and Melbourne-based cinematographer David McKinnar are looking to make a film in Broken Hill, based on real lives and stories in the town.

They want to get in touch with locals who have a story to tell.

Please log in to read the whole article.