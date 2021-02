Building backlog

Timperio Builders owner Mario Timperio with his builders (back left) Austin Symonds, Josh Virgo, Cooper Sims, Daniel Timperio and Brad Burcher. PICTURE: Emily McInerney. Timperio Builders owner Mario Timperio with his builders (back left) Austin Symonds, Josh Virgo, Cooper Sims, Daniel Timperio and Brad Burcher. PICTURE: Emily McInerney.

By Myles Burt

Staff losses and recruitment troubles at the Broken Hill City Council’s planning department has led to a backlog in construction certificate approvals.

City Council have been advertising for two building surveyor roles and enlisted an external contractor to help clear the backlog, around 68 construction certificates are awaiting assessment.

Leaving local builders to engage private certifiers to have their Construction Certificates (CC’s) and Occupation Certificates (OC’s) completed for current building projects.

