Ivy realises her dream

Ivy Anderson with her first book ‘Diary of The Best Witch (in training)’.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Ivy Anderson with her first book ‘Diary of The Best Witch (in training)’.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Ivy Anderson’s dream of becoming an author has come true with her story book being printed thanks to her mother.

Ivy’s mum, Britt Anderson, had her story developed into a book and thus the ‘Diary of The Best Witch (in training)’ was born.

Ivy lives at Cymbric Vale Station, she is now nine and in year five at School of the Air, she was just eight years old when she wrote this story which took her about six months to complete.

