Ramping up animal control

Councillor Tom Kennedy would like to see the issue of roaming animals in the city addressed.

By Emily McInerney

The problem of roaming cats and dogs needs to be address by Council, according to a local Councillor but it would come at a considerable cost.

Councillor Tom Kennedy has put forward a Notice of Motion asking Council to prepare a report about roaming dogs detailing attacks, unregistered animals, operating hours and complaints.

Clr Kennedy would like to see what Council’s obligations are under the Companion Animals Act to address stray cats and dogs as well as see them develop a policy to ensure that all off leash dog areas are well maintained and include adequate facilities to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for users.

