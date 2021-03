‘Super’ Cooper’s goodbye

Kaye and Rickie “Super” Cooper are saying goodbye to Town ‘N’ Country Bicycles, selling up after a good 25 year run. PICTURE: Myles Burt Kaye and Rickie “Super” Cooper are saying goodbye to Town ‘N’ Country Bicycles, selling up after a good 25 year run. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

After servicing and selling bicycles locally for 25 years, Rickie Cooper has sold Town ‘N’ Country Bicycles.

Mr Cooper bought the shop on June 12, 1996 from John Windham who had previously owned the local bicycle store since 1945.

Mr Cooper decided to take up Mr Windham’s offer to buy the bike shop as a hobby after being diagnosed with bowel cancer, a diagnosis which forced him to finish up on the mines after 30 years.

