Magpies hungry for footy

James Moran and Riley Elvery in a ruck contest. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson James Moran and Riley Elvery in a ruck contest. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Central Football Club have taken to the field early for an intra-club game as part of their preseason training.

The club split into two teams, each coached by Kieran Ralph and Jarred Paull as senior coach Greg Wellington watched on.

From the sidelines it appeared team Paull took the lead but there were promising signs from the collective group.

Please log in to read the whole article.