Big plans for chairman

Outgoing Managing director Quentin Hill gave a tour of Broken Hill and the Hawsons Iron Project site to Carpentaria Resources new Executive chairman Bryan Granzien this week. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Carpentaria Resources have appointed a new Executive Chairman who is determined to get the ball rolling again on the Hawsons Iron Project. Bryan Granzien became the new Executive Chairman, in December last year, after a board spill campaign saw him elected into the position. Mr Granzien said the board spill was led by the previous chairman in part with a large Chinese investor in the company that tried on four occasions to overthrow the board.

Mr Granzien said he was approached by one of the board directors in particular to help with a counter-campaign to deal with the board spill.

“There was an executive general meeting, the shareholders voted, we won that vote so that chairman was gone and we’ve stabilised the board,” Mr Granzien said.

