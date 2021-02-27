Mildura Health Fund expands to Broken Hill

Mildura Health Fund staff (from left) Celeste, Julie and Eva. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Mildura Health Fund staff (from left) Celeste, Julie and Eva. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

A unique partnership between two organisations will bring face-to-face private health services to the Broken Hill community.

Mildura Health Fund (MHF) is now open in Broken Hill.

MHF chief executive officer Gerard Op de Coul said he was excited for the fund’s expansion into the Broken Hill community.

Please log in to read the whole article.