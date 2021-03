Local school boost

Burke Ward’s School oval, also known as Siebler Park is set to undergo some major upgrades. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Burke Ward’s School oval, also known as Siebler Park is set to undergo some major upgrades. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Three local schools are set to benefit from the NSW Government’s Regional Renewal Program, with $6 million in funding allocated to 23 schools within the Barwon Electorate.

NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway welcomed the news and said it was part of their commitment to build a safer and stronger regional NSW.

“Ensuring regional students can thrive in a great learning environment, no matter their postcode is a vital piece in achieving this,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.