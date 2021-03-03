Magpies advance to grand final

Central celebrate another wicket. PICTURES: Emily McInerney Central celebrate another wicket. PICTURES: Emily McInerney

By Square Leg

In what was perhaps a slight upset result, Central defeated their more fancied opponent West.

The two teams faced off in the Barrier District Cricket League’s Semi Final at the Alma on Saturday.

West were the pacesetters for the majority of this season, but their bowlers failed to bowl with the same direction and good length that was a feature of their season’s previous performances.

