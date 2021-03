Man-made impacts

Kathy Graham. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Kathy Graham. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Local artist Kathy Graham’s exhibition ‘Anthropocene’ illustrates human impact and the affects our activity is having on the environment.

“Anthropocene is the name and the theme for the exhibition and Anthropocene is a term that’s been given to the current geological age,” said Kathy.

“Technically speaking it hasn’t formally been adopted yet but it’s a term that is referred to the geological era that we’re in at the moment that’s actually been accelerated by human impact and by man’s activities on the earth.

Please log in to read the whole article.