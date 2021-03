Sally’s stellar career

Senior Personal Banker Sally Price will be retiring after 43 years working with ANZ. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

After four decades with the ANZ Bank, Sally Prince has wrapped up her career at the local branch.

Working as a Senior Personal Banker, Ms Prince began her banking career in 1978 in Melbourne as a typist/telephonist after studying at Stott’s Secretarial College to pursue a role as a secretary.

Ending up in the banking sector instead, Ms Prince said she worked and travelled between 50 Melbourne branches with her longest commute being an hour and 10 mins against traffic.

