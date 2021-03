Focus on sport and mental health

Kids getting involved in a Colour Run that will be held again at this year’s event. PICTURE: Supplied Kids getting involved in a Colour Run that will be held again at this year’s event. PICTURE: Supplied

By Myles Burt

NRL top try-scorer for three years in a row, Nathan Blacklock will be travelling around the Far West for rugby and mental health.

Creative Community Concepts are holding three Mental Wellbeing Sports Nights in Broken Hill, Wilcannia and Menindee.

The programs have been held over the past five years focusing on mental health through rugby league in order to gain more community involvement.

