Dogs make it a dynasty

North celebrate a wicket. PICTURE: Emily McInerney North celebrate a wicket. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Dont Mind That

North 8/173 (Howard 69, Tidball 20, Rhodes 3/30) defeated Central 100 all out (Smith 24, Johnson 4/23, Vella 3/32) by 73 runs.

North have made it a fourth consecutive BDCL A Grade Premiership with a commanding 73 run win over Central at the Alma Oval on Saturday afternoon.

With the weather sitting at a beautiful 29 degrees with a slight breeze blowing, the crowds flocked to the south of town to witness another clash between two great clubs. To see the numbers in their hundreds for local cricket was outstanding.

