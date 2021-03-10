An exhibition of two parts

Maureen Clark with her piece ‘Before and After Coffee’ which sold recently. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Maureen Clark with her piece ‘Before and After Coffee’ which sold recently. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Willyama Art Society’s exhibition, Diptych is now showing at the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery.

The Willyama Art Society (WAS) has about 30 members with eight featured in the current exhibition, Bob Groves and Maureen Clark are two of the WAS’ exhibiting artists.

A diptych is a piece of art created in two parts, it may be a painting, drawing, photograph, carving or any other flat artwork. Diptych pieces can be presented in the format or landscape or portrait and the two parts are usually the same size.

