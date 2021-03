Oil and gas concerns

Grazier Lachlan Gall stands with an unsuccessful exploration well sign called “Jupiter 1” that was drilled on his Coogee Lake Property in 1969.PICTURE: Supplied Grazier Lachlan Gall stands with an unsuccessful exploration well sign called “Jupiter 1” that was drilled on his Coogee Lake Property in 1969.PICTURE: Supplied

By Myles Burt

State government consultations over opening up the Far West to oil and gas exploration have left graziers concerned and anxious.

The NSW Government in November 2020 announced that it would consider options to expand domestic gas production in their Strategic Opportunities for Gas in Regional NSW statement.

An assessment undertaken by the Geological Survey of NSW has identified moderate to high potential for gas resources in the four areas being considered being the Bancannia Trough, Pondie Range Trough, Neckarboo Trough and Yathong Ivanhoe Trough.

Please log in to read the whole article.