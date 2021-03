Jack’s golden path

Jack Dickson is undertaking the Duke of Edinburgh International Award. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Jack Dickson is undertaking the Duke of Edinburgh International Award. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Young local, Jack Dickson is on the path of completing the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Gold level.

The award is a leading structured youth development program, empowering all young Australians to explore their full potential and find their purpose, passion and place in the world regardless of their location or circumstance.

Participants are required to complete four sections at each level; voluntary service, skill, physical recreation and adventurous journey.

Please log in to read the whole article.