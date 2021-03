Dream location for festival

By Neil Pigot

The story goes that Wake In Fright director Ted Kotcheff commented when making the film here in Broken Hill way back in 1971 that the “Light was perfect.”

And the director of the Perfect Light Film Festival, Steve Bastoni, along with the festival producer Meg Pascoe agree.

“It’s got such a great vibe Broken Hill.

