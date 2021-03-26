Big Field for Maltese night

Tonight at the trots honours the Maltese Community with the biggest fields in Broken Hill this season, the racing is sure to be competitive with winners hard to pick.

The feature on the program “2BH/Hill FM Maltese Cup” provides a field of nine quality horses that proves to be an exciting race over 2500m with all starters capable of a win.

Will last season’s Maltese Cup winner ‘Elect To Rock’ make it two in a row, will it go interstate or stay local?

