Tribute a packed house

By Neil Pigot

A full house greeted the performers at the final event commemorating the centenary of the death of Percy Brookfield at the Railway Museum on Saturday night.

The tribute to Percy, which featured a dramatic re-enactment of the labour activist and parliamentarian’s last hours from actors led by award-winning filmmaker Jason King, a recital of the poem by and, of course, a rendition of the Red Flag sung with gusto by Don Mudie, was enthusiastically received.

The performance was bookended by music from the Broken Hill Community Orchestra.

