Tara leaves a lasting legacy

Wednesday, 31st March, 2021

By Neil Pigot

The Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery is in the market for a new manager following the departure of the highly regarded Tara Callaghan last week. 

It’s been a “wonderful, challenging, rollercoaster ride” for the dynamic administrator who arrived in town five years ago not really knowing what to expect.

“I just knew it was a great collection. A lot of people don’t realise it but we hold one of the most prestigious collections in regional Australia.” 

