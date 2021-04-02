Big Race hits the Silver City

By Emily Ferguson

The Amazing Race Australia has been

a favourite TV show of mine.

Since it began earlier this year, my family

and I have barely missed an episode.

But last week it got even better as the

twenty-second leg of the race was undertaken

in our home of Broken Hill.

The final four teams travelled to Broken

Hill from Dubbo to complete a series of

challenges in Sturt Park to Silverton.

It was ‘The Super Sikhs’ Jaskirat and

Anurag, ‘The Gold Coast Girls’ Ashleigh

and Amanda, ‘The Geek and the Princess’

Aleshia and Chris and ‘The Cowboys’

Brendon and Jackson.

I personally like to refer to Jackson as

‘Jezza’ because I think he looks eerily similar

to Jeremy Cameron the footballer.

Beau Ryan, the host of The Amazing Race

Australia opened the episode by stating that

Broken Hill is the unofficial home of the

New South Wales outback - which I wasn’t

aware that we are known as that.

The team’s first appearance in the Silver

City saw them racing from the airport, hailing

a taxi and asking for the quickest route

to the Palace Hotel - little do they know it

takes five minutes from one side of town to

the other, how much quicker do they want?

They were instructed to find the big heel

at the Palace for the direction for their first

challenge, they had to roam the streets of

town figuring out the street names based off

of the elements of the periodic table to then

head to an intersection, collect a chemical

compound from each one for a final concoction

at the big ant.

I personally would have no clue where the

big ant is and I’ve lived here for all 22 years

of my life.

While I know our streets are named after

minerals I’m no science whiz so I wouldn’t

be able to match them to elements of the

periodic table.

However, when the teams were running

around town searching for streets or asking

for directions I spotted the BDT building

and my car in the background.

Teams then had to find the Junction Mine,

where one teammate was required to balance

a seesaw with a teammate on one end

and fill a metal drum with dirt and rocks to

match their weight on the other.

During this Amanda said “In the wind

storm with all the dust” and all I could do

was laugh at the fact that her city girl was

showing and she didn’t know what a dust

storm was.

Next up was the journey to Silverton,

specifically John Dynon’s Galley where

they had to count all 107 bicycle and tricycle

wheels within a marked area for their next

clue which directed them to the Silverton

Hotel where they were greeted by Shelita

Buffet - one of Broken Hill’s resident drag

queens.

Shelita served them a disgusting looking

liquid which each contestant had to drink

from a long high-heeled boot aka a ‘shoey’

before they could collect their final clue.

I have no idea what they were drinking but

I guarantee that Peter and Patsy don’t serve

it on tap.

For the final leg of the Broken Hill

challenges teams raced to the Mad Max 2

Museum to find Beau at the pitstop and

secure a place in the top three.

Three of my favourite teams have made

it to the final three and battle for a place in

the grand final in Tuesday night’s episode

in Sydney.

You can stream the Broken Hill episode

on 10Play for free and tune in on Channel 10

on Sunday night (March 28) from 7.30pm

for the grand finale of The Amazing Race

Australia, and I’m sure it will be one to

remember.

