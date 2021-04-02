Clisby enters the 2021 SANFL season full of optimism

By Peter Argent

Now 31, and one of the senior

pro’s in the North Adelaide side,

Mitch Clisby is keen to reach the

pinnacle again in 2021, a second

SANFL premiership to go with his

2018 triumph.

“My preparation for this campaign

has been good,” Clisby told

the Barrier Truth.

“I have no injury issues and

am feeling fit, ready for another

campaign.

“Because of the later finish to the

2020, we’ve had a shorter pre-season

and we’re well-managed by the

fitness staff at Prospect.

“I’d like to get my 150-game

milestone for the Roosters ticked

off this year.”

Clisby first debuted back in 2010

under five-time Central District

premiership player Daniel Healy

when he was in charge.

They played Woodville West

Torrens at Prospect and has currently

played 138 league games

across two stints

His first year at the Roosters

was back in 2008, the year he

played NSW state underage football,

participating in a handful of

North Under 19s games under the

tutelage of Stephen Keam.

“Josh Francou played an important

role and was critical in my

development as a footballer in his

time coaching North,” Clisby continued.

“He helped me get drafted, giving

me a license to play with flair

out of defence.”

In 2012, North Adelaide were

preliminary finalists, losing to

West Adelaide. However, the silver

lining was that Clisby was collected

by Melbourne in the rookie

draft, with selection number 19.

He began his AFL tenure, on the

day Neil Craig took over the reins

at the Demons coach mid-season,

playing his first game at the MCG

against St Kilda.

“After my time at Melbourne

finished, I received several offers

and was given plenty of options,

but I was always coming back to

Prospect,” Clisby explained.

“In 2015 Ken McGregor was

our senior coach at North Adelaide

and Michael Handby took over

mid-season.

“The arrival of Josh Carr in

2016 was massive and gave our

club a new direction.

“While we didn’t get a lot of

wins on the board initially, you

could see the group was building.

“Playing AFL was a dream come

true, but being a member of the

Roosters SANFL flag winning

side in 2018 was the pinnacle.

“We were around the mark again

last year, but finished as bridesmaids.”

Clisby, another of the West

Broken Hill Robins to get to the

highest level in our national football

code, is a teacher at Nailsworth

High School looking after year-six

students.

It is a bit of a juggle to balance

his work, sport and personal life –

Mitch and his partner, Sarah, have

identical twin girls, Isla and Billie

that are now seven-months old.

In the season opener on Good

Friday, Clisby and North Adelaide

travel out to the Ponderosa and

take on Central District.

This is one of four SANFL

league games scheduled on Good

Friday, along with South playing

Adelaide at Flinders University

Stadium, Noarlunga; Woodville

West Torrens versus Sturt at Oval

Avenue, where another Silver City

export Kobe Mutch is expected to

debut for the Eagles and Glenelg

taking on West at the Bays.

The night before the SANFL

season launches with traditional

rivals Port Adelaide playing

Norwood at The Parade.

Please log in to read the whole article.