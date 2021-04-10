Tourism surge

By Neil Pigot

Anyone who thought that last October’s tourism tsunami was a flash in the pan had better think again. The Easter weekend combined with school holidays and of course the Heritage Festival gave Broken Hill a strong sense of what tourism in a post lockdown COVID world is going to look like, and it’s subtly different from anything the city has experienced in the past.

The obvious difference over the Easter weekend was that the numbers were up and according to Patrick Kreitner, Coordinator of Visitor Services at the Broken Hill City Council, it’s all part of a discernible trend.

“We’ve seen a steady rise since the beginning of February. That’s normally our quietest month of the year. While March and November are normally the shoulder months where we transition in terms of numbers, this year it’s picked up much earlier.”

