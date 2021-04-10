Kelly joins 200 club

By Emily Ferguson

Star of the local league, Jayden Kelly will add a 200-game milestone for the Bulldogs to his list of accolades from a stellar career so far.

Kelly is no stranger to the limelight within the Broken Hill Football League, with six Lionel Johnston Medals, five premierships with the Bulldogs and six Best and Fairest awards to his name.

“It feels a bit surreal, I suppose. I’ve always walked into that footy club and looked upon the 200 wall and always seen some of the legends that I grew up watching. So I’ve always wanted to be on that wall and so to make 200 is a very good achievement,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.