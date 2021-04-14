Outback Woodstock booms

By Nardia Keenan

“9,000 attendees and 340 dogs” are booked in for the biggest event ever staged in Outback NSW, the inaugural, Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash, according to founder, Greg Donovan.

“That’s so far. It’s going up every day.”

Iconic guitarist and singer-songwriter, Ian Moss, will be performing at the festival and said, “The ultimate high is performing in front of people and this will be enhanced under a billion stars.”

