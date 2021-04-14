Lenton stars in game 100

By Emily Ferguson

Alexis Lenton joined an elite group of locals last Friday night when she player her 100th game of Women’s football.

Lenton began her football career in the red and black, but in her milestone game, it’s the Roos she played for and to make the milestone even sweeter, she walked away with a cracking win under her belt on Friday night.

“Yeah it was really good to win, we’ve trained really hard this year and we’ve got Jake Peters now and he’s a really good coach. He’s really opened our eye up to a different world of football, I guess you could say. We’ve got a really good group of players at the moment and everyone is really nice. It’s a nice, friendly group of girls,” she said.

