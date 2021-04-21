Catherine comes back

By Emily McInerney

Country musician Catherine Britt will be coming back to Broken Hill and the Far West to put on her Bush Pubs Tour.

This time around she’s bringing the band and will also feature a number of special guests.

Not only will she return to some of her favourite bush pubs – but a whole stack of brand new locations have been added – thanks to fans responding to a call to action on social media about where to take this year’s tour.

The idea for the Bush Pubs Tour came to Catherine while travelling Australia in a caravan and she could see the bush had been starved for live music for far too long.

She found that by taking her music to the Outback, people came out in droves, and she’s made a lot of life long friends and new fans along the way.

“I think it’s so important to take music to these remote areas that not many people usually go. Slim and Joy did it back in the day and their story really inspired me to start this tour,” she said.

“Seeing the people that come along – sometimes from hundreds of kilometres away and some may not even know who I am – but are just so excited for some live music in the bush.

“The Bush Telegraph takes hold and word gets around. As a result, the shows are a lot of fun and have a real vibe.”

Catherine spent a lot of time in the region when she managed the Silverton Hotel for Peter and Patsy Price as they went on holidays.

During that time, she organised a Summer Vibes festival and put on a number of shows at the Hotel.

Catherine’s show will kick off in Tilpa on Friday, April 30 then onto Broken Hill on May 1 and 2 for two shows at the Broken Hill Pub.

She will then head on to Coober Pedy.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been back to Broken Hill, way longer than I planned.

“But I’m excited to get back out there. It’s my second home.”

Catherine said her shows are always a good time and will feature new and old works as well as some Country classics.

“The band are fantastic, it’s really like an old school country show.

“It’s just about getting back to the bush. It’s fun and interactive.

“I can’t wait to come back to the beautiful world you live in.”

Catherine will sing songs from her new album ‘Home Truths’.

After 20 years of being a major label artist, this album is a new beginning and her first release as a completely independent Australia artist.

It’s a decision based on Catherine’s desire to take complete control of her career and to have ownership of her own recording masters and copyrights.

That’s something that, now as a parent of two young children, she believes is important – having something to pass on to them.

This independence was largely due to the loyalty and passion of Catherine’s fans who have been with her on this ongoing journey of music and song.

A crowd funding campaign more than exceeded expectations and was a massive statement of the belief Catherine’s fans have in her, her songs and music.

The shows are free and bookings may be required at each venue.

WHAT: Catherine Britt’s Bush Pubs tour

WHEN AND WHERE:

Fri April 30 - TILPA HOTEL, Tilpa NSW - 8pm

Sat May 1 - THE BROKEN HILL PUB, Broken Hill NSW - 8pm

Sun May 2 - THE BROKEN HILL PUB, Broken Hill NSW - 3pm





Please log in to read the whole article.