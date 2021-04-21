Max comes home

By Nardia Keenan

The Minister for Western NSW Adam Marshall announced that the long-awaited prequel to George Miller’s Academy Award-winning ‘Mad Max IV: Fury Road’ will be partially filmed in the Broken Hill region.

Furiosa, starring Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy and Yahya Abdul Mateen II is set to begin filming in June, with a release date set for June 23, 2023.

It is expected to become the biggest film ever made in Australia and the largest production filmed in NSW.

Former mayor Wincen Cuy was part of Council’s extremely pro-active team that encouraged film projects in Broken Hill.

With a designated filming officer, Lyndall Roberts, the old power station had been bought and repurposed as a film studio precinct for Film Broken Hill and ‘Mad Max IV: Fury Road’ was in pre-production in Broken Hill.

The Globe Home Timber and Hardware building in Galena Street was, at that time, a vacant building which was used to store and work on approximately 20 Mad Max vehicles. “There was a duplicate of each type of vehicle so if one was written off, there was a back-up,” Wincen recalled.

Fake weaponry was also designed, made and stored there and provided employment for the local steel industry, carpentry and wood suppliers.

Wincen estimated that the influx of cast, crew, pre- and post-production staff, caterers, and designers brought two million dollars into the Broken Hill economy.

Unfortunately, longed-for rain ended production of ‘Mad Max IV: Fury Road’and Winston believes that this prevented $10 million from being injected into our local economy.

“Furiosa is expected to support more than 850 local jobs and bring in around $350 million into the NSW economy,” said NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian.

Director, Dr. George Miller, welcomes the return of his Mad Max franchise to Australia, and he thanked Screen Australia and Screen NSW saying that “the support of the Federal and New South Wales Governments were pivotal”.

The NSW Government’s $175 million ‘Made in NSW’ fund and ‘PDV Rebate’, for Post, Digital and Visual Effects, and the Federal Government’s 40 per cent ‘Producer Offset’ helped to secure the production for NSW.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said that NSW employs 56 per cent of the Australian screen industry.

“It’s showtime in NSW and that means jobs, not just for the arts but right across the trades, hospitality and transport sectors, as well.”

Please log in to read the whole article.