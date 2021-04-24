Front line fight

By Neil Pigot

As they say, “It never rains, it pours.” And with the Western Divisions local government conference in town during the week, a once in a decade bureaucratic rain event saw a bucket load of politicians descend on Broken Hill.

And as the gates were about to be opened at Menindee, Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, a part of the political inundation, took time out to visit the RFDS COVID vaccination clinic, where he got a first-hand look at the front line administration of the COVID vaccine.

“What’s really heartening is that despite the fact that we haven’t had a case in Broken Hill for close to 12 months, the people here still realise they are vulnerable and they have responded to that,” Mr Coulton said.

According to the RFDS, the take up rate from people as they become eligible for the vaccine has been extremely high, despite concerns in some parts of the country regarding possible side effects.

A concern Mr Coulton was quick to put into perspective.

“As a government we are trying to balance being cautious with being optimistic.

“As more people receive the vaccine and we don’t hear the horror stories I’m certain by the end of the year we’ll see a more positive attitude towards it.”

Australia-wide, close to 1.2 million doses are reported as having been administered to date with approximately six people in every thousand experiencing what is termed “an adverse reaction”.

The most common symptoms of those “adverse reactions” being headache, nausea, muscle aches and fever.

Cases of extreme responses are in line with historical averages for most vaccines and many of those reactions are thought to be linked to unspecified underlying health conditions.

However Australia’s vaccination rate is still being slowed by supply issues and with this in mind, news that the Victorian State Government has committed $50 million towards establishing a facility to manufacture the “new age” Pfizer and Moderna-style vaccines in Melbourne comes as something of a panacea.

Both are innovative ‘mRNA’ type vaccines, inoculations that many are calling the future of epidemiology.

Where traditional vaccines inject a benign version of the virus itself to produce an immune reaction, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines instead deliver a genetic code from the virus that teaches our own cells how to make the viral protein necessary to combat the infection.

This leads to an immune response that is far more powerful than in conventional vaccines.

In addition they are both easier and quicker to manufacture and also much simpler to reconfigure as new viral mutations appear.

Australia currently lacks the ability to manufacture mRNA type vaccines, which has left the country reliant on imports from Europe and the US.

Acting Premier of Victoria James Merlino estimated the cost of the new facility to be in the hundreds of millions but said a portion of the state’s $2 billion research fund, announced in last year’s budget, could be used to contribute to the cost which he hoped would be shared with the Federal government.

Mr Merlino said the Victorian government had written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and been in contact with Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt about the plan but had yet to receive a response.

