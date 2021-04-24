Codie calls time

By Emily Ferguson

A veteran and legend of the North Football Club, Codie Howard, has called time on his illustrious career after almost twenty years.

Howard said retirement from footy has been on his mind for 12 to 18 months.

“After 2019 where I was coaching as well I was pretty tired, I don’t like to say burnt out but probably close to.

“I did do preseason last year leading into the season that was called off and had a bit of relief that there was no season and that’s probably the first that it really kind of clicked.

“Then I went out for the start of preseason this year, got a couple weeks in not really there and then about a month ago it was the final decision that I was going to finish up.”

Howard said he won’t have much free time without football as he’s currently studing a Bachelor of Business and work is taking up a lot of his time.

“So between that will be a lot of overdue time spent with Holly (wife).”

Just because he won’t be running around on the field anymore doesn’t mean Howard won’t be at the football cheering on the blue and white from time to time.

“I’ve been both games this year because there’s a lot of milestones and a lot of people playing 200 games so I’ll definitely be down there cheering them on but it’ll make a big difference with the three or four extra nights worth of training and recovery and all that.”

Howard has amassed a 262 game career, in that time he won seven premierships; five of which were as captain, two Lionel Johnston Medal’s, two North Football Club Best and Fairest awards and over 200 goals to his name.

He also captained the Bulldogs for a total of eleven seasons, from 2004 to 2016 and then again in 2018.

He said premierships are definitely what he considers his greatest achievement.

“The team awards or accolades are definitely a lot better, having that you’ve got a whole club and everyone involved.

“I’ve been very proud of captaining the North Footy Club at a young age and for the amount of time that I did and also longevity, so 200 games, 250 games, they were milestones that I was very, very proud of.

“I debuted in A Grade in 2003, so it was in and out that first year and then probably cemented by spot in 2004 under Dave Ruddock and we went on to win the premiership that year and from there it’s just been repeat, repeat for the rest of the career.”

Standout memories both on and off field for Howard all surround friendships.

“As I said before premierships, but then certain moments in those premierships, probably not personally for myself but what teammates have done are the ones I think fondly of.

“Being able to play the majority of my career with a few of my best mates; Mat Garrick, Jayden Kelly, Jake Borlace, Blake Clare, Ed Morgan and Keenan Ellis, I was absolutely honoured to be able to play all my career with those guys.

“And also a lot of other friends that either came to town for a couple of years and moved away or younger lads that have come up and moved away and still holding friendships with a lot of them, so that’s probably what I hold most dear is those friendships that are made through the on field.”

Howard is among the best in Broken Hill football and has therefore played and against a few of his calibre.

“Jayden Kelly is obviously the best player that I’ve played with or seen locally, he’s just out and out freak what he can do.

But I’ve been lucky to play under some really good leaders that I’ve looked up to so players like Brendon Price, Brett Johnson, Jamie McConnell and Jason Harwood, I really looked up to them early on and they really helped with my career.

“Playing against I had a lot of good battles with the players from other sides who weren’t as tall, who probably matched me. One was Tim Ferguson definitely, early on in my career Tim and I used to play on each other a lot and then also Billy Dolan, Phil Neal some good contests and good friendships through those contests. I’d also have to say Justin Heath, he’s one of the most skilful players I’ve seen for an opposition player, the way his big kick could change a game, it was bad to watch but it was good to watch at the same time.”

Howard touched on what he would miss most about playing footy.

“Not the training itself, but the comradery at training so I’m not going to miss the hard running and all that, I’ll miss spending a lot of time with everyone and probably feel that little bit left out I suppose, not being in every part of it which a lot of retired players have said is the hardest.

“But I know personally that I’m ready to finish, it’s time and even the last two weeks I’ve enjoyed watching from the sidelines and especially with a lot of young talented kids coming up, seeing them get their chance and being able to move onto the next phase.”

