Turn of the tide

By Neil Pigot

After several years without flows, water from what some have called a “once in a century” rain event has finally found its way down the Darling.

At around 10am Thursday, under the watchful eye of NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey, the gates were finally opened to Lake Menindee, the largest lake of nine in an eon’s-old system that is arguably Australia’s most important inland fish breeding nursery.

They say that whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over and the fight over environmental flows for the Murray Darling has been a long one, a constantly evolving and persistently bitter debate between states and within states.

And so as not to disappoint, within minutes of what Menindee local and long-time water advocate Graham McCrabb described as a “momentous moment,” the gloves were off, with the Minister immediately taking a swipe at South Australia.

“Menindee has as much right to this water as those in the Adelaide area do to have their lakes full,” Minister Pavey said.

“It’s vital to culture, it’s vital to the environment. I don’t want a fight about it. I just want a grown-up conversation.”

South Australia is of course rightly pushing for as much flow as possible to deal with their own critical environmental issues, namely the fragile ecosystems of the Coorong. An issue that the Minister deftly batted away.

“They’ll have flow anyway. If there’s anything we’ve learned in the last 12 months is that SA did not suffer from the drought. Some of their farmers may have missed their allocations but we have kept that river flowing.”

Yet despite flows being maintained in the Murray, the Darling did stop. Graham McCrabb concedes the catastrophic fish kill that resulted from that lack of flow in January of 2019 – an event that

saw possibly millions of native fish perish – pushed the town and the delicate environment to the brink.

“We saw 30-year-old cod dying. They died in the fish kill and they were dying 12 months on. I’ll never see fish like that again. Not in my lifetime.”

It wasn’t just the iconic Murray Cod that were affected by the lack of flows.

The bulk of the Golden Perch for the Murray Darling system, which includes rivers as far east as the Goulburn, breed in the Menindee Lakes. Current stocks are good but had there not been the recent rains, according to Graham, it would have been another disaster.

“We would have lost those fish for sure.”

Yet with water, there is hope – and hope for the community too.

“Water NSW talk about the impact of flows and the social benefits are startling when water arrives. To see this water going in here is a significant moment. It’s five years since these gates were opened. Just last week I was talking to people who believed they’d never see again. Without doubt, it’s a psychological boost”.

And it will be a substantial tourism boost to the area as well.

Mr McCrabb anticipated thousands will come to see the water, contributing enormously to the economy of the little town that has in recent times, as a result of an environmental travesty, developed an increasingly big national voice. But the battle to maintain sustainable flows for the Lower Darling is far from won.

“For every megalitre that gets past someone’s dam there’s the argument that they could have made money off that water,” he said.

“And we’re down here trying to get the dregs of that. And it’s not just the northern basin in NSW. Queensland draws a lot of water through floodplain harvesting too.”

As with everything, there’s only so much the river can take.

“We’re doing damage all the time. Where’s the point of no return? I don’t know but until we start going forwards that point is inevitably going to come. Point of no return? We’re closing in on it rapidly. Where it is you don’t know until you get there.”

