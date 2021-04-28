NSW Government failing small business

By Emily McInerney

New South Wales Legislative Council member Daniel Mookhey has come out firing over the unspent money from the NSW Government’s Small Business Stimulus package.

The opposition spokesman for finance and small business was in the city last week for the Western Divisions Council conference.

He said the Small Business Grants Stimulus package had $110 million left over.

“Of the 428 small businesses in Broken Hill, only 110 received support from the package.

“The package was aimed to create more jobs in western NSW, but instead over $110 million has been left.”

Mr Mookhey said the criteria for the grants were too harsh with many businesses not qualifying for it.

“With JobKeeper, businesses only had to have a 30 per cent downturn but the stimulus package criteria was too harsh.

“It also wasn’t open long enough. A lot of small businesses needed the help.”

Mr Mookhey suggested that the government needed to reopen the scheme and provide a better explanation on how to use it.

However, the Minister for Finance and Small Business accused Mr Mookhey of hitting below the belt.

“Instead of looking to score cheap political points, I’d encourage Daniel Mookhey to get out to the regions and actually see how this Government’s policies are making real differences for mum and dad business owners during a difficult 12 months,” Minister Damien Tudehope said.

“And instead of talking down our economic recovery, Mr Mookhey should be talking up our small business owners.

“He can start by promoting our great Dine & Discover program and encouraging businesses to get registered and for communities to shop local.”

According to Minister Tudehope, the NSW Government moved quickly in response to COVID 19, introducing a suite of small business measures, including a number of grants programs.

This funding was allocated on a state-wide basis.

“The Government closely monitors uptake of stimulus and support measures to ensure that measures are making a difference where they are needed most,” Minister Tudehope said.

“It was always about helping to keep businesses in business, and people in jobs. Some relief measures are dependent on applications and uptake.

“We are on track to spend the majority of stimulus funding that was allocated for this financial year and into the next.”

Minister Tudehope said Broken Hill’s employment levels have risen since COVID.

“What is amazing to see in Broken Hill, is the fact that payroll jobs in the Broken Hill and Far West area are now 4.4 per cent above pre-COVID levels, reflecting the recovery in the labour market across the state.”

The Small Business Support Grants opened on 14 April and had its closing date extended from 1 June to 30 June 2020.

The grant was paid out to 52,632 businesses at a total value of about $521 million.

After closing, the Government launched the Small Business Recovery Grant of between $500 and $3000, later expanding the criteria and extending the application date in response to feedback.

The Recovery Grant ran from 1 July 2020 to 31 August 2020, with 36,708 businesses receiving the grant at a total value of around $109 million.

In the Broken Hill LGA, 63 applicants received over $689,000 through the COVID-19 Small Business Support Grant and 41 applicants received over $122,000 through the COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Grant.





Please log in to read the whole article.