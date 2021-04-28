Relentless Robins

By Emily Ferguson

The Robins were relentless and too strong for the Magpies, claiming a 72-point win in the ANZAC Day clash.

It was Central’s Ty Harvey who got on the board first with a goal, before West managed a few; firstly from Cohen Bates and then Brock Ellis kicked a couple to mark the start of a stellar game.

Next up was a goal from West’s Flynn Treloar in his debut League game, before Central’s Connor Martin managed a goal. Robbie Bates kicked a long bomb to goal after to siren and send West into the first break with a 19-point lead.

The second term kicked off with West’s Daniel Milne kicking his first goal of the day, shortly followed by a goal from Central young gun, Nick Devoy.

Josh Hanford was all over the ground and in everything early for Central, as well as Nick Devoy who was working hard with unreal second efforts.

Josh Cieslik was impressive for the Robins, he slotted a goal in the second quarter, before Brock Ellis kicked his third to finish up the first half. West led by 33 points at half time.

In the second half the Robins got into the swing, with their first goal of the quarter coming through Matt Nelson. Peter Christos then got himself on the board after a down field free kick to slot one through.

Brock Ellis kicked another major to make four and Rylie McInnes also booted one through the big sticks. West managed a 57 point lead at the final break.

To open the last quarter Bill Shipway added another goal on Central’s tally, before Brock Ellis capped of his day out with a fifth and final goal; he was strong in the lead up and marking and an accurate leg all day.

Daniel Milne wrapped up the game with a couple of late goals for three total, the Robins managed a huge 72-point win over the Magpies and remain undefeated at the end of Round Three.

Acting West Captain, Ty Andrews accepted a new trophy from RSL representative John Bacich and AFL Broken Hill Chairman, Andrew Schmidt on behalf of the Robins for their win in the 2021 ANZAC Day clash.

West showed great fight and consistency all day, their best on ground for the game was Jayden Sutton who continues to give relentless hard work across the ground. He was joined by Richard Sandow Medallist Brock Ellis, as well as Daniel Milne, Nick Schofield, Josh Cieslik and Cohen Bates.

Central may have been beaten but their effort and determination continues to stem, the hard working team refuse to give up until the final siren. Luke Barnes, Jake Picton, Josh Hanford Mat Sullivan, junior Nick Devoy and Cooper Oates were in their best players.

Full time score - West 15 10 (100) defeated Central 4 4 (28).

