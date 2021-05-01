Tight tussle in under 18s

By Emily Ferguson

The Roos and the Robins went head-to-head for the first time in the 2021 Under 18 season on Wednesday night and after a tight tussle all game, South came out on top.

However, it was the Roos who got on the board first with Daniel Ryan’s first goal and in what would be a great performance.

Then the Westies took their chances with three straight goals from Cooper Burke and Casey Ferguson with a long bomb to bounce through and Dylan Foggo.

South’s Locky McKenzie then kicked into action in the forward lines for two goals in a row. The first was a set shot from roughly 40 metres out which he slotted nicely. The second followed a burst from the centre to handball off to a teammate for a return handball, to boot one from the goal square.

Scores were all tied up at the first break, with both sides sitting on three goals and one behind.

The second quarter began in the same fashion as the first, as Daniel Ryan kicked his second of the game. West then kicked two goals with one from William Squire, followed by Nick Schofield who slotted one from right in front after a 50-metre penalty was paid.

The Robins took a narrow six-point lead into half time.

Each of these sides provided excellent run-and-carry across the ground, making for a fast-paced game with players showcasing their speed and agility.

The second half began with a South goal once again. Marcus Purcell sent one deep into their forward fifty to land on the chest of Ty Johnston who turned and scored.

After another 50-metre penalty, West’s Harper Bromson put one through the big sticks before Daniel Ryan kicked his third with a dribble kick through both opposition players and teammates, as they tussled for the football.

To finish off the third term in a reverse of the first goal of the quarter, Ty Johnston sent a kick into the forward to Marcus Purcell, who played on to kick his first. South managed a goal lead heading into the final break.

In the last quarter, the Roos kept pushing on while the Robins seemed to run out of steam. Locky McKenzie slotted his third to open the last quarter before Marcus Purcell scored a goal after unselfish kicks within the forward fifty from McKenzie, to Bryce Langdon and then to Purcell to kick the goal.

As the final scoring shot of the game, Purcell kicked his third late. Play stopped with two minutes to go after West’s Dylan Foggo laid a late hit on South’s Dakotah Daddow. As a result, Foggo was sent from the ground with a red card and on report while Daddow, who was knocked out, was seen to by St John’s and eventually paramedics.

For the Roos, Lock McKenize was named best afield after a hard running game and three goals to his name. Marcus Purcell and Daniel Ryan were also among the best players, after three goals each and both showing great effort throughout the game. Bryce Langdon, Locke Cole and Luke Collins were also impressive and among South’s best.

West was well led by the likes of Jackson Savage, Nicholas Schofield and Casey Ferguson who were relentless and strong across the ground. Tom Burke, Jarvis Doody and Tyler Chapman were among their best and battled hard for the Robins.

Full time score - South 10 4 (64) defeated West 6 2 (38).

