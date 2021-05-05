Roos bring the fire

By Emily McInerney

West brought their new found intensity to the game against South on Saturday but couldn’t get across the line with a 22 point loss.

The Robins were unable to continue their winning streak over the weekend as a renewed Roos side took them on.

Credit to West, they continued to hold their own.

The first quarter started out strong with Flynn Treloar kicking West’s first goal, followed shortly by Riley McInnes who had an opportunity for goal.

West’s new recruit Josh Appleby proved valuable following up with a goal.

However, South responded quickly with goals to Rourke Turner, Marc Purcell and Todd Davidson.

West remained competitive, but South were too good with another three goals.

West were 1 1 (7) and South were 6 4 (40) after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw McInnes score a goal for West quickly before Cohen Bates followed up with another.

Jayden White was scrappy in the forward lines and managed to convert another goal for the Robins.

Tall ruck Jack Burke also managed a goal and West were looking good.

South’s fellow tall man Mitch Henderson responded in kind with his own goal.

Before Appleby kicked another for West from the 50m line.

At halftime West were back in it 6 4 (40) to South 7 6 (48).

During the course of the first half West had suffered a number of injuries with Peter Christos, Michael Andruszkiewicz and Jake Trengove getting hurt.

Trengove continued the game despite that, kicking a goal in the third quarter.

Marc Purcell was silky smooth throughout the game coming out in the third quarter a kicking a goal.

Cohen Bates followed up with his own goal bringing West within a point of South.

Turner kicked another for South before Marcus Purcell, Davidson and Lachlan McKenzie kicked one each.

It was at this point that South started to run away with the game putting the pressure on West.

The West team of 10 years ago may have crumbled but this team stood their ground applying their own pressure and not letting it get on top of them.

Starting the final quarter, young Marcus Purcell kicked a goal followed by West’s Brock Ellis before another South goal and a goal to West’s Sage Hocking.

West couldn’t quite make it across the finish line with the final scores 10 9 (69) to West and 14 7 (91) to South.

West’s youngsters proved they were ready for the challenge with the likes of Sutton, Cieslik and Harvey all putting in the hard work.

Grose and White are invaluable to the team and continually put their bodies on the line for the game.

Without captain Michael Westley, older players like Daniel Milne stood up and took a leadership role.

Milne did that without being too vocal and led by example; he was in the top five best players for me.

When it comes to South you can’t look past Marc Purcell, the captain also leads by example and is all over the field doing what needed to be done.

Quiet achievers like Davidson, Arlen Bird and Alex Johnston make the game flow effortlessly.

South’s body-men Luke Lines and Dylan Browne managed to keep West accountable as well.

With Central’s effort on Saturday, West’s game against North this week will be the one to watch as the teams look evenly matched.



South 14 7 (91) def 10 9 (69) West

WEST FOOTBALL CLUB LEAGUE

Goal Kickers: J. White 2, J. Appleby 2, C. Bates 2, B. Ellis, J. Trengove, R. McInnes, S. Hocking

Best Players: J. Appleby, C. Bates, J. Cieslik, M. Nelson, J. Sutton, L. Harvey

SOUTH FOOTBALL CLUB LEAGUE

Goal Kickers: M. Purcell 3, T. Davidson 3, M. Purcell 2, R. Turner 2, M. Henderson, A. Slattery, R. Barker, L. Mckenzie

Best Players: M. Purcell, T. Davidson, A. Bird, J. Smith, L. Mckenzie, A. Johnston

