Western Division president announced

By Emily McInerney

After the success of the recent Western Division Councils conference, they have named their new president.

Local Councillor Dave Gallagher has been elected as the President of the Western Division Councils of NSW after acting in the role for the last 18 months.

The ‘Western Division’ covers 42% of the state, and is comprised of Councils from Balranald, Bourke, Brewarrina, Broken Hill, Central Darling Shire, Cobar Shire, Walgett Shire, and Wentworth Shire.

The Mayors and General Managers of member Councils meet to coordinate and collaborate on matters of common interest in order to present a united front when lobbying the State and Federal Governments.

The Western Division AGM was held in Broken Hill last month with over 50 Council delegates and 16 State and Federal ministers from across the political spectrum in attendance.

“I was president for a number of years,” Clr Gallagher said.

“I was vice-chair last year and when Balranald went into administration, I was voted in as acting chair.

“I’ve occupied the vice-president/president position over the years.”

Clr Gallagher was elected unopposed as the president at the conference.

“It was a big success. We voted on 20 motions including water, dams, weirs, airport upgrades, lighting and future funding. Over 100 delegates attended and it was great for Broken Hill and the Western Division as a whole.”

Clr Gallagher said as president he will work closely with the executive of Councils, mayors, councillors and general managers to ensure adequate funding is allocated for Councils in Western NSW.

“This region is the most economic and prosperous place in NSW. The clothes we wear and the food we eat comes from Western NSW.”

Clr Gallagher said the conference was a golden opportunity to speak with many state ministers.

“We had great access to minister and the shadow ministers. It was an opportunity to speak with them face to face; which we hadn’t been able to do over the last year.

“We were able to speak with them about our concerns and I felt they really listened to us.”

He gave a lot of credit to the Broken Hill City Council events team as well for their organisation of the event.

“The team really showcased Broken Hill and gave the delegates a lot of places to visit. A lot of the delegates really enjoyed the Railway Museum; they didn’t realise how much history it had behind it.”

