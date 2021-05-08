Round five revs up

By Emily Ferguson

Round five of the Broken Hill AFL Season will be in full swing today at the Jubilee and Memorial Ovals as North take on West and Central and South go head to head.

In the Women’s West are still looking for their first win of the season but the Bulldogs won’t go down without a fight. The likes of Brydie Mannion, Ally Chambers and Ellie-Rose Wheeler will no doubt battler hard for the Robins. While in the North camp Bree Maguire, Rebecca Deer and Makayla Berg are always a force to be reckoned with.

Central and South’s Women’s sides are both coming off the back of extensive wins in Round 4 so this game will be an intriguing one to watch. For the Magpies Daisy Tyrell, Emma Camilleri and Shelby Raven will need to bring their best, as the Roos’ Melisa Keenan, Megan Ryan and Bronte Johns will bring a strong game.

The Reserves grade game in North v West will see a significant milestone in the North line up as Luke Reynolds plays his 200th Reserves game in the blue and white. This milestone in an already strong team will make the Bulldogs hunger stronger as well as having the likes of Tobias Hack, Ben Deacon and Tom McRae in their ranks. For the Robins the Cieslik brothers of Bryce and Zac back in the red and black will make for a handy inclusion as well as young Burke cousins Tom and Cooper.

Central Reserves come off a four goal defeat over North for the first time in years, while South suffered a narrow loss to the Robins in the previous round. The Magpies will hope to maintain their winning form while the Roos will no doubt look to regain theirs. Central’s Cassidy Evans, Sinele King and Loius Hann will need to be at their best, as South’s Tyson Schorn, Jarrad Burcher and junior, Ty Parker will be handy in trying to get the Roos over the line.

West went down to South in Round 4 while North managed a slim win over Central, when these two teams meet it’s always entertaining and a good match up across the board so today shall be no different. The Robins gain captain, Michael Westley back into their line up after a couple weeks out with injury, while Ethan Slater makes a return to local footy in his first game for West, against none other than his former club. The Bulldogs have Tyler McInnes coming back into North side, he always brings a spark when in the team. North’s Anthony Henderson currently sits on 498 goals, could he manage two today to crack 500? Each team will need to be on their game from the get go to get over the line.

The Magpies are still on the hunt for their first win of the season at League level, while the Roos have dropped just one against West in Round One. The Roos regain Cody Schorn in their line up, who works wonders in the forward line at any given opportunity, while young gun Adam Slattery makes a League level return today who will no doubt be dynamic for the Roos. Angus Collins is today playing his 50th League game for the Roos and will as always be strong out of defence. For Central Bill Shipway and Luke Neal both always battle hard for the Magpies and Junior players like Nick Devoy and Will Campbell will make for handy inclusions. Central veteran Justin Heath is named to play for the first time this season, no doubt a great boost for the Magpies.

