Walk-ins now welcome

The new vaccination clinic in Broken Hill which opened on Monday will accept walk-ins without an appointment for eligible people aged 50 years and over in the 1b and 2a priority groups.

The vaccination clinic will administer the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Broken Hill Aged Persons Rest Centre, at 254 Blende Street, for those priority groups defined by the Commonwealth Department of Health.

Phase 1b includes people 80 years and over, people aged 70 to 79 years, Aboriginal people aged 50 years and over, and critical, high-risk workers, including defence, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing.

Phase 2a includes everyone aged 50 years and over, and other critical high-risk workers.

FWLHD Chief Executive Umit Agis said, “We are certainly very excited to be able to be in a position to offer this to the community in partnership with General Practitioners in the community, so it is a big day.

“We are certainly urging people to come out. We have a daily capacity at this clinic alone of about 220 patients which we can certainly scale up depending on the level of demand.

“This is here and it’s another step to providing that safety net for the community as well as the broader population... It is important that we achieve herd immunity and to do that, we have to have a reasonable number of people coming through our doors.

“It is critical for the community to understand notwithstanding certainly the concerns that have been raised about AstraZeneca. I do want to still highlight that the incidence of blood clotting is a rare occurrence compared with the likelihood of adverse personal outcome as a result of contracting COVID-19. But ultimately people will make that decision for themselves,” said Mr Agis.

The clinic will operate Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm. You can make an appointment for your vaccination by calling 1800 602 001 or emailing FWLHD-communityvaccination@health.nsw.gov.au You are welcome to attend without an appointment.

Anyone aged 50 and over is urged to contact their GP in the first instance when seeking to be vaccinated. The new clinic will be working alongside existing services run by local GPs and the Maari Ma Aboriginal Health Corporation, offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Anyone who would like to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine and cannot do so via a GP can book to attend the Far West LHD clinic or attend in person with no appointment necessary.

The Far West LHD COVID-18 vaccination clinic is still offering the vaccine for staff.

