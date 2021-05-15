Live music ends on a high note

By Nardia Keenan

Live Music Month comes to an end this weekend, but it’s set to go out with a bang with some great shows by Silver City Comets and Tha Boiz.

Live Music Month is the brainchild of Cathy Farry, Regional Arts Executive Director at West Darling Arts, and Kathy Graham, band member of Smoke and Mirrors.

Cathy and Kathy devised the idea in a car driving home from Wagga Wagga as a way to benefit musicians, venues and live music fans after COVID lockdown.

Cathy Farry said that the project’s funding from Create NSW was for contemporary music “or whatever form music takes in your town”. Fourteen local bands and solo musicians will have performed at 14 venues in Broken Hill and Silverton and the variety of music genres in this town may surprise.

Cathy said that there were “quite a few pub bands and a bit of folk music”. In addition, Annette Northey performed on the piano at Broken Earth Café and My Dearest Dear played bluegrass at the Geocentre.

Leroy Johnson and the Waterbag Band played their musical fusion at the Broken Hill Pub last night, complete with double bass and Anthony Haywood on didgeridoo.

Tonight, Tha Boiz performs at The Old Brewery, with $33 dinner and show tickets and doors opening at 5.30pm. Cathy said that their eclectic style includes “a bit of funky rap.”

The Figs had to reschedule so they will perform a little outside of Live Music Month.

To close out Live Music Month, the Silver City Comets are performing this Sunday at 2.30pm at the Sturt Club.

Club manager, Doug Coff, said that patrons enjoy the live music and it is a good way to spend a Sunday.

“Instead of sitting back on the lounge on Sunday, falling asleep, people can get up, go out and enjoy the day.”

Silver City Comets’ frontman Craig Brealey is no stranger to the Sunday sessions and said that followers of the band used to enjoy their sessions at the Excelsior hotel but, unfortunately, it didn’t re-open after 2020.

“Like some other hotels, it was one of the casualties of the COVID shutdown.”

Unfortunately, social distancing and patron number restrictions have made it tough for venues.

“The clubs can’t get enough people through the door to drink enough to pay the band,” said Craig.

He sees the benefits for everyone when the government pays the band through West Darling Arts.

“The club gets a crowd and the band gets to play again.”

Followers of Silver City Comets are delighted to see the band in action again and with the same line-up of musicians. Craig hopes that the band’s hiatus during COVID will make the old favourites on the playlist sound fresh again, including some punk from The Ramones with Blitzkrieg Bop.

“It’s been 18 months since we last played so maybe people have forgotten what we did.”

