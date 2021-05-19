Get Set to Beef It Up in Menindee

By Emily McInerney

For a small donation of just $5, people in the region can enjoy some high class entertainment at Maiden’s Hotel, this Saturday, with Taxiride frontman Jason Singh.

In conjunction with the Australian Horizons Foundation and Beef It Up Australia Jason Singh will be performing ‘Get Set in the Basin’ in Menindee on Saturday.

Jason had been touring around Australia when he was contacted by Beef It Up’s organisers.

“I’ve known the organisers for a couple of years, they saw I was touring and asked if I could take it to remote areas,” he told the Barrier Truth on Monday.

“I’ve done a number of regional gigs like Ballarat, Geelong, Bendigo but these places are remote.

“I said I don’t care where the locations are, I will turn up and play.”

The additional tour dates have included remote locations in Victoria and New South Wales throughout May, as part of the Beef It Up initiative, for which Jason is ambassador.

The Australian Horizons Foundation project sees a group of entertainers performing in the four communities of Barham, Blighty, Moulamein and Menindee to provide much needed nights out in these towns where residents are starved of live entertianment and enduring hard times because of the water issue relating to the Murray Darling Basin.

Jason will also be joined by Lloyd Polkinghorne who walked 303 kilometres for his ‘walk for water’ awareness campaign.

The night is set to be a fun one full of music and comedy.

Arguably one of Australia’s best male vocalists, Jason has hit the road in acoustic mode, performing the hits of Taxiride, along with his solo material and a selection of favourite classics, the two sets giving fans a double dose of his powerhouse vocals. And those memorable melodies that put Taxiride - and Jason - at the top of their game will be on show.

Expect iconic hits along with material from deep within the Taxiride catalogue - including “Skin”, “Saffron” and “World’s Away”.

Jason’s soaring vocals are currently being heard on rotation around Australia, with Taxiride’s anthem Get Set featured on Visit Victoria’s television ad campaign to promote the band’s home state.

He said the shows he has performed in Barham, Blighty and Moulamein have been amazing.

“We’ve seen townspeople, farmers, everyone. They’ve all come with great stories, sad stories and it’s all right in front of me,” Jason said.

“It’s been really emotional, it’s a different kind of show.

“It’s amazing to see how wrapped people are to see you and I am wrapped to be doing this.

“It’s been a really big eye opener, it’s such a big country.”

Jason said the shows have felt like a private party where everyone is invited.

“Come out and be a part of it, it’s a really good night.”

The show’s entry fee is based on donation which goes towards putting on other shows.

“For a $5 donation it’s not even the price of a latte.

“If they get enough donations they put on another night in another place; it’s like Pay It Forward.

“I hope they can get enough money to do more of these.

“The more people that can come the merrier.”

Beef It Up Australia is dedicated to supporting rural communities with social and economic support through the 1000 Paddocks campaign.

Proudly run by volunteers, you are invited to come and support Beef It Up as it pursues its mission. Mates helping mates.

The show at Maiden’s Hotel will get underway at 8.30pm but people are encouraged to come early and book for dinner.

Please log in to read the whole article.