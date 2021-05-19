R6 League South vs North

By Emily Ferguson

South proved too strong for the Bulldogs, even with former AFL star Heath Shaw in their line-up. The Roos took home a thirty-point win over the home side at the Jubilee Oval.

South’s Cody Schorn was the first to score for the afternoon in what would be another big day out for the star forward. After that, the first quarter was all North with goals through Trent Barraclough, Shane Dalby and Jordan Vella.

The last two North goals came with the help of Heath Shaw, he delivered the kick to Dalby and was hit late which made for a downfield free kick for Vella. The Bulldogs led by 11 points at the quarter time break.

Cody Schorn was too good in the second term with three goals on the trot, before Luke Lines also put one through. South wrestled back the lead with good use of a strong breeze to head into half time, up by 16 points.

Adam Slattery opened the second half with a goal for the Roos in the first minute of play. Heath Shaw set up a goal for Tobias Hack, he set a torpedo in long from the centre square for an easy mark and goal for Hack from the goal square.

South got some momentum and scored a quick few to extend their lead. Cody Schorn kicked goal number five for the game with Arlen Bird and Rourke Turner following suit to put the Roos up by 35 points at the last break.

The last quarter was lacking on the goal front, North’s Anthony Henderson was the only one to kick a major; the goal which put him just one goal away from hitting goal number 500.

The Roos had done the hard yards to get the win by thirty points in the end.

The Bulldogs suffered a few major injuries throughout the course of the game with Harry Clout the first to go down, while star juniors Kody Ellis (groin) and Samual Micallef (dislocated shoulder) are tough losses, as well as Keenan Ellis, who has been flown to Adelaide for reconstructive surgery after a blow to the cheek.

North’s best on-ground was new recruit Bill Ormonde who worked tirelessly all day, he was joined by Taz Lihou, Cooper Lawrence, Fletcher Kolinac, Ayden Pettit and Quinton Beavan.

The Roos best players included captain, Marc Purcell, Rourke Turner, Arlen Bird, Cody Schorn, Todd Davidson and Alex Johnston.

Former-AFL star Heath Shaw spoke post-match of how much he enjoyed the game and being back playing local football.

“First quarter was really, really good I thought from the boys and we dropped off in the second and the third and fourth were pretty even so I had a ball, I had a great time with the boys,” he said.

“Yeah it was a good contest with a bit of everything like local football is, a few biffs, arguing with the umpires and I definitely didn’t have my kicking boots on today I kicked 0 goals 4 or something so it was just good fun and it’s good to be here.

“I must admit I’ve got a bit of white line fever, when I get out there I just play footy no matter who it is and you probably would have seen me I cracked the shits a few times, because I do want to win and I do want to be the best player on the ground no matter whether I’m playing local footy or AFL footy, that’s just the way I was brought up. So I enjoyed everything and hopefully the boys enjoyed having me around, it was good fun.”

Full time score - South 9 14 (68) defeated North 5 8 (38).

