Local honoured with Order of St John medal

By Nardia Keenan

Local St John Ambulance volunteer Breanna-Lee Gunning was amongst those recently honoured with the Order of St John medal at Government House in Sydney.

Membership within The Order of St John is an honour sanctioned by the Governor-General on behalf of the order’s Sovereign Head, Queen Elizabeth II.

46 medals were awarded to volunteers, who must meet the criteria of life membership and going above and beyond their duties.

Breanna-Lee joined St John NSW in 2006 and has been very active in presenting, fundraising and mentoring youth.

She particularly loves seeing children and young people thrive on duty at an event, which is possible from the age of 11.

“A responsible 12 year old on duty at a local soccer match can put ice on an injured ankle.”

These young people joined over 3,000 volunteers to provide more than 150,000 hours of community service in 2020.

According to the CEO of St John Ambulance NSW, Sarah Lance, “Volunteers provided critical support throughout the NSW Bushfire Emergency and COVID pandemic, helping at quarantine hotels and testing clinics across the state.”

In addition to the satisfaction gained from helping the community, Breanna-Lee said that St John NSW offers many other benefits to volunteers.

Breanna-Lee has travelled to Hong Kong, the Bathurst car races and camps in Queensland and Sydney.

Whilst on duty, she has also been able to watch shows and attend high level sporting events, including a Jimmy Barnes and Shannon Noll concert, motorcross and a super rugby match.

Another benefit of being a St John first aider is that the skills, certificates and clearances enhance a resume.

The greatest gift of course is to save lives through first aid, and the St John vision is to have one person educated, equipped and prepared to provide first aid in every home, workplace and public gathering.

Achieving that vision begins with training nights, which are on Tuesdays for adults and Wednesdays for cadets from the age of eight.

To become a volunteer or to find out more about St John NSW, call 1300 ST JOHN or visit stjohnnsw.com.au

