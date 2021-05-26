Roadworks update for the Adelaide road

Travellers along the Barrier Highway between Cockburn and Burra may want to plan their trip dates. While normal speed limits will soon resume at the seven current roadworks sites, a number of new roadworks are scheduled to commence in the second half of the year.

The extensive works are part of two seperate government initiatives designed to improve regional freight corridors and stimulate South Australian jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Department of Infrastructure and Transport spokesperson, some roadworks are expected to be completed in mid-2021 with more are expected to commence in the new financial year.

Weather-permitting, the following a works are expected to be completed by June.

The Barrier Highway between Mannahill and Terowrie, where 55 kms of road shoulder has been re-constructed is expected to have a re-instated speed limit in June. Sealing along these sections will commence this month. Also, 13 kilometres of pavement widening and rehabilitation works that are underway are expected to be completed by the end of June. The final seal should be applied on this section in early 2022.

Speed limits are expected to return to normal in mid-2021 along eight kilometres of pavement rehabilitation between Oodla Wirra and Terowie and seven kilometres of shoulder sealing and pavement rehabilitation north of Hallett. The final seal on that section will also be completed, weather permitting by early 2022.

In addition the 15 kilometres of asphalt pavement works between Hallett and Mount Bryan are set to be finished by the end of the financial year.

Excess bitumen along this section will need to be worn down to a safe level and so speed restrictions will remain in place for approximately four to six weeks following the completion of works.

Other speed restrictions in the second half of the year will be due to more shoulder sealing and pavement upgrades, which are expected to continue into 2023.

The upgrades expected to commence later this year are 25 kilometres between Cockburn and Mannahill and 7.4 kilometres between Terowie and Burra.

Three major culvert replacements between Cockburn and Yunta, two intersection upgrades at Yunta and Yarcowie and four rest area constructions or upgrades between Cockburn and Burra, are all currently in the planning and design stage.

Once the road construction works are complete, safety barrier installations will be undertaken, the first between Mannahill and Oodla Wirra which are expected to commence in mid-2021.

The large-scale roadworks are jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments in two government road initiatives.

The Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) initiative has allocated $62.5 million to upgrade the Barrier Highway between Cockburn and Burra. In addition to improving road safety, it is hoped the works will improve regional freight corridors, reducing freight times and thereby benefitting regional economies.

The first tranche of the $210 million Road Safety Stimulus Program has fast-tracked roadworks as part of the stimulus package for South Australian jobs and businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

