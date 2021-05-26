Roos smash it against West

By By Emily Ferguson

South Reserves took a 20-point win over West on Saturday, on the back of a consistent game.

The Roos led for the game’s entirety to finish with a three-goal win after continuous intensity.

The first quarter saw South get on the board early with a host of goals before West got involved. The first major of the game came through Anthony Crombie, followed by one each from Tyler Tompkins and Casey Sanderson.

West first got on the board through a goal from Simon Matten, before Jarrad Burcher goaled to close the quarter. South led West 25 to 9 at the first break.

South’s Tyler Tompkins and Jarrad Burcher each kicked their second goals in the second term, while Jeffery Harvey slotted one for the Robins in between. The Roos lead by 25 points at half time.

Davin Bates opened the second half with a major for the Robins, followed by goals to South’s Jacob Dannatt and Anthony Crombie for his second. Bates then slotted his second before the third quarter’s end. West trailed by 28 points.

The Robins had some momentum in the final term, which was well utilised through three straight goals from Max Everuss, Casey Ferguson and Sage Hocking.

The Roos finished strong with goals to Deklin Langdon and Liam Farquhar - they ran out winners by 20 points.

South worked hard around the footy all game. They were well led by Connor Washbrook, Jarrad Burcher, Anthony Crombie, Liam Farquhar, Sam Lines and Sean Would who were awarded their best players.

In the votes for West, it was Jordan Meehan, Jeffery Harvey, Sage Hocking, Codie McEvoy, Casey Ferguson and Clint Pearce who were all impressive for the Robins.

Full-time score - South 10 8 (68) defeated West 7 6 (48).

Please log in to read the whole article.