Priscilla bus a missed opportunity: Councillor

By By Emily McInerney

Council will look into their lease agreement with the Palace Hotel over the Priscilla stage show bus to see if it can be shared.

Councillor Tom Kennedy put forward a Notice of Motion at the Council meeting asking Council to liaise with the community to find a location to put the Priscilla Queen of the Desert bus on permanent display.

“It’s disappointing to read the bus has been leased out for 20 years,” Clr Kennedy said during the meeting.

“This was a great donation when Council did get the Priscilla Bus.

“I feel this may be another opportunity that is missed.”

Clr Christine Adams questioned the use of the bus as it was a stage prop and not a bus that people could walk on and off.

“It needs to be kept undercover and protected - that’s the terms of the lease agreement that they would look after it,” she said.

Clr Maureen Clark followed on from that and said “it couldn’t be parked anywhere”.

“I did talk to the owners of the Palace about this, they have the stage prop secured in their own premises; which is what the lease is all about.

“They have plans, they are working very hard to extend their premises which in the future will make the prop accessible to everyone.”

Clr Clark made an amendment to keep an addendum by Clr Kennedy to have a report provided on what the lease agreement is.

“We don’t have the right to find a location to put the Priscilla bus on display because that is the province of the owners of the Palace.

“We treasure Priscilla and the Palace Hotel do a fabulous job of running their festival as well as bringing the stage prop and slipper out on display every year.

“It becomes a novelty.”

Clr Kennedy spoke against Clr Clark’s amendment.

“Council has missed out on another opportunity due to a lack of foresight. Time and time again Council misses opportunities because we give away community assets.

“We still own it but it was leased for 20 years.

“Council has to start thinking smarter when we make decisions. They need to be decisions that the community back.”

The amendment got up six to four votes; which in turn became the motion.

Clr Kennedy said it was disappointing to see that result.

The motion passed and Council will receive a report on their lease agreement.

Please log in to read the whole article.