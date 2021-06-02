Locals dominate in Miner’s Cup

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill was victorious in the eleventh Miner’s Cup clash, finishing with a 98-point win over the Far North League on Saturday afternoon.

The Broken Hill team was made up of the town’s best footballers which was evident from the very beginning, as they immediately set their plan of fast and free-flowing football into action.

The home team first got on the board through a goal from Ethan Slater, his first of many for the day. Young gun Locky McKenzie then got involved and slotted a goal before Jayden Kelly kicked his first of what would be a big day out.

Slater then slotted a second followed by a goal from Brock Ellis. Broken Hill led 34 points to Far North’s nil at the first break of the game.

To open the second quarter, it was Jayden Kelly who kicked truly for the first goal of the term, his second of the day. Far North League then managed their first goal through Waylon Johncock.

Broken Hill responded with a goal through Cody Schorn, who marked in the goal square after a great kick in from Nick Schofield.

To finish up the quarter, Ethan Slater booted his third major after a long and fast run into the forward lines.

Broken Hill sat with a comfortable seven-goal lead at halftime, 53 to 11.

The second half was no different to the first, with Broken Hill dominating around the ruck with clean clearances and quick movement. Slater kicked his fourth goal for the afternoon to open the second half, followed by a goal from Todd Davidson.

Far North got another goal on the board through Paul Haynes before Brock Ellis managed his second for Broken Hill after good hands from captain, Marc Purcell.

Jayden Kelly kicked his third, while Cody Schorn slotted a second to give Broken Hill a 69-point lead at the three-quarter time break.

Far North’s Andrew Moss got his side on the board in the final term through an early goal, before Broken Hill finished off the game with a run of majors.

Jayden Kelly kicked his fourth and fifth goals in the last quarter, with one from Liam King in between. Following those was a great snap goal from vice-captain Michael Andruszkiewicz and Rourke Turner kicked the game’s sealer.

Full time score - Broken Hill 18 15 (123) defeated Far North 3 7 (25).



Far North’s best players consisted of Dylan Barlow, Jack Rigden, Craig Hall, Brodie Caden and Seth Wait.

For Broken Hill Trent Barraclough was voted best afield, surrounded by Michael Andruszkiewicz. Marc Purcell, Jayden Kelly, Josh Cieslik and Rourke Turner in the best players.

Broken Hill Coach, Robert Hickey was full of praise for his team’s efforts post-game. He was happy with how they executed the game plan and played with heart.

“It was a fantastic effort, we had good numbers on the track the last week and we did a lot of work on our forward line entries which really worked for us today, we were really good around stoppages.

“(Trent) Barraclough and (Dylan) Brown gave us first use of the footy and we got it inside forward fifty on many occasions and we kept our forward line open which was to our advantage, so it was a good win, really good,” said Hickey.

“Our game plan was to have a half back line which was an attacking half back line, given license to run so just going with the footy and attack from half back, full back, wherever. We just wanted to take the game on play fast, flow on, free football, so a real credit to the lads with their win.”

Hickey said it was an overall great team effort with the likes of Marc Purcell and Michael Andruszkiewicz as stand outs, as well as Ethan Slater and Jayden Kelly’s proficiency up front. “We had winners all over the ground so I couldn’t point anyone out in particular... Just a credit to the whole team.”

Given the last encounter resulted in a draw in 2019, Hickey said it’s great to win convincingly. “It’s a really, really good feeling. We went there (Roxby Downs) a couple of years ago and they were probably in the same situation today where it’s hard to get all your players into the side and travel,” he said.

“So they’ve had that situation happen to them today which we had the other year. To their credit, they ran the game right out and it was played in good sportsmanship. The players were actually having a bit of a talk out there with the other guys as well, so it was really good and played in good spirit.

Hickey said it was a “big disappointment” that the Women’s combined had to be cancelled. “The AFL Broken Hill has done all these renovations and to be able to organise a gala day with the combined game of the ladies and the men would have been outstanding.

“So to have it brought down at that last minute was very disappointing for everyone and the girls were very disappointed. Unfortunately, that’s the way it is with the COVID at the moment. Hopefully going forward, they can rearrange that game and have it later in the season.”

