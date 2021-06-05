MeatUp forums set to begin this month

The MeatUp forums are ready to present some practical take-home messages and encourage producers to implement research on-farm when they start this month.

Beef, sheep and goat producers can hear the latest regionally relevant insights from research, development and adoption (RD&A) programs funded by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) at upcoming MeatUp forums.

MeatUp forums are scheduled for Broken Hill (23 June); Port Augusta (25 June); Perth (5 August); and Dubbo (2 September).

MLA General Manager - Research, development and adoption, Michael Crowley, said each forum had been designed by producers for producers through the input of Regional producer working groups.

“MeatUp forums validate the value of implementing new practices and technology on-farm and offer practical, whole-of-business information and tools relevant to the needs and interests of red meat producers in the local region,” Mr Crowley said.

“Producers from the area demonstrate how adopting the latest research and technology has improved their business and led to increased productivity and profitability, so it’s a great opportunity to stay up-to-date with what’s working well at a local level.

“The forums also include a global markets update, consumer insights and talk about how the red meat industry is tracking towards the 2030 carbon-neutral target.”

Geoff Duddy, a deliverer of Bred Well Fed Well workshops, said he would focus on improving enterprise profitability through understanding breeding objectives.

“I look forward to working through some proof of profit examples with producers to show how ASBVs work and why they are worth using. This will link to the development of breeding objectives for sheep and cattle enterprises,” Geoff said.

At Broken Hill, Andrew Moseley of “Etiwanda” will explore improving rangeland business productivity and sustainability.

At MeatUp Port Augusta, Gillian Fennell will talk about how their one-million-acre rangelands cattle station in Far North SA has adapted with the use of technology and supplementation.

Broken Hill and Port Augusta MeatUp Forums are free for red meat levy payers and $50 (excluding GST) for non-red meat levy payers.

Registration is essential for catering and COVID management purposes. To register and for more information, visit mla.com.au/meatup

