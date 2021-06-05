South holds on in tight tussle

By By Emily Ferguson

In a relatively low-scoring affair, the Under 18s Roos side held on to defeat North by just 11 points in the late game on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs did well in keeping ladder leaders, South, to their lowest score of the season and the closest the Roos have come to being beaten. But the Roos spread of class and talent was enough to get them over the line.

While the rain held off for a majority of their game, it was still played on wet and slippery ground, which was an added hurdle in terms of gameplay.

The first quarter began with a bang, as South’s Locky McKenzie goaled in the opening minutes. But it was only a matter of time before Kody Ellis snapped one through in response for the Dogs.

McKenzie slotted his second goal shortly after, with a long run in towards goal to unsuccessfully handball over an opposing player, only to get it back and dribble across the goal line.

Adam Slattery then booted his first goal of the night, to finish the quarter with the Roos in front by 14 points.

Neither team could convert their opportunities in the second term, with both the Dogs and the Roos scoring a single point each. South led 21 points to North’s 7 at halftime.

The rain began to fall as the second half got underway, however, it didn’t last long it was enough to further delay any goals. The first major of the second half came from South’s Dan Ryan, with six minutes left to play in the third term.

The Bulldogs were eager and clawed their way back into the game where goals from Kody Ellis and Cohen Tonkin allowed North to sit just seven points behind at the final break.

The final quarter was a close one. Adam Slattery kicked his second as the opening goal followed by one from Bulya Boney. Later in the term, it was North’s Rogan Turner who kicked truly for a goal but it was too late for the Dogs when the final siren sounded.

South managed to hold on for an 11-point win.

It was a tight tussle - heated and fiery at times - and a good game to watch. Both sides were vigorous in their hunt for the footy with a rough and determined style of play from both teams across the ground.

The Bulldogs best players were Fletcher Kolinac, Taz Lihou, Sam Micallef, Ethan Hocking, Kyran Blore and Jet Johnson.

For the Roos Adam Slattery, Locky McKenzie, Luke Collings, Mason McCully, Thomas Stokes and Cooper Treloar were among their best afield.

Full-time score - South 6 4 (40) defeated North 4 5 (29).

