Simmons back in blue and white

By Emily Ferguson

Former local Jasmine Simmons, well-known for her sporting abilities that have taken her internationally, returned to Broken Hill last weekend to don her beloved blue and white.

Having spent three years in America playing college basketball for Oregon State, Jasmine returned home to Australia in April. She jumped at the opportunity to come back to Broken Hill and play for the North Football Club Women’s team after many years away.

“I actually just wanted to come down and play because I’ve been playing with Gol Gol for the Sunraysia League and I was like, crap, I actually just miss playing footy. Then there was an opportunity to play here and I was like, yeah, why not,” she said.

Jasmine couldn’t remember exactly the last time she played for the Bulldogs, “It probably would’ve been about eight or nine years ago, even longer than that. I think it was 15s. I didn’t get to play in the Women’s league, actually. I think I left a year or two before that started. So it’s been a while but it was so nice to put the Doggies colours back on.”

She said she was excited to be back in Broken Hill, “It was weird when we were driving in because Mum used to work at Perilya so it was funny seeing her old work site, coming in seeing the Zinc Lakes and everything and then just where I grew up. But it’s really good to be back.”

Since leaving the Silver City, Jasmine has been all over the place, “I just got back from America, so I was playing college basketball for three years and before that, I was in Canberra and Melbourne. So I’ve just been travelling, playing basketball and studying,” she said.

Her years of college basketball were spent with Oregon State with whom she said she learnt a lot.

“We trained so much over there. I was training against WNBA players who are playing in the league right now and everything. Basketball wise, you learn about the physicality of the game. The structure is so different to Aussie basketball but also like the mental toughness that you need because you’re training every single day, so that was probably the biggest takeaway basketball-wise,” she said.

“Life was just an all-around amazing experience.”

Basketball has always been a love and talent of Jasmine’s and one she says she’ll stick to in the long run. “I actually played my last game (in Mildura) not too long ago. I’m about to move to Ballarat to go play in the NBL1 so I’ll probably move up there next week or the week after.”

As for the near future, her skills on the football field are about to be put to good use at the top level, with clubs such as Adelaide, North Melbourne and Richmond all in pursuit of the talented sportswoman.

“Basketball is the long term plan, the short term plan - I’m actually potentially going to be playing AFLW this season so that’s in the works at the moment,” she said.

“Basketball-wise that’s my pathway and I love doing it, but I might be in for a change-up in the short term.”

Jasmine was overjoyed to have returned to town and played a game with the Bulldogs, especially to come away with a big win.

“Yeah it was strange because they were saying it was going to be a really tight game, but it was still really competitive and in the locker room everyone was just ecstatic so it was really cool.

“I don’t know what to say I’m at a loss for words, it’s weird being back but like in a good way.”

